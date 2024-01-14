en English
AI & ML

Apple to Shut 121-Member AI Team in San Diego

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Apple to Shut 121-Member AI Team in San Diego

In a surprising move, Apple Inc. is reportedly shutting down its artificial intelligence (AI) team in San Diego, comprising 121 employees. This significant step is part of a broader restructuring within the tech giant’s AI and machine learning divisions, hinting at a possible shift in its AI strategy.

The Impact of Restructuring

The affected team, known as Data Operations Annotations, plays a critical role in data annotation – a vital process in training AI algorithms. Data annotation involves labeling and categorizing data, enabling AI systems to learn and make accurate predictions or take appropriate actions. The dissolution of this team suggests a change in how Apple manages its AI operations, potentially indicating a move towards automation.

Unanswered Questions

The implications of this decision for the employees and the company’s future AI initiatives are still shrouded in uncertainty. It raises pertinent questions about job security in tech roles susceptible to automation, and the direction of Apple’s innovation in AI and machine learning technologies.

Broader Challenges for Apple

Simultaneously, Apple is grappling with potential antitrust violations related to its ecosystem of products, including iPhones, the App Store, Apple Watch, iMessage, and AirTags. The Justice Department is contemplating legal action against the company, which could pose a major threat to its revenue streams. Wall Street analysts have also been downgrading Apple amid fears of weak demand for iPhones in China.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

