Apple Workers Fear Retaliation as Unionization Efforts Face Hostility: IAM CORE Survey Reveals Alarming Findings

A startling revelation emerges from the first Apple Union, IAM CORE, as they release an independent survey of 161 Apple workers. Over 65% of the respondents perceive Apple as hostile towards unionization efforts, with a staggering 80% believing the tech giant would willingly breach the law to thwart unionization. The survey underscores employees' fears of coercion and retaliation from Apple's leadership, pointing towards potential workers' rights infringements within the company.

The Genesis of IAM CORE

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) made history by becoming the first group of Apple workers in the US to unionize. This development comes in the wake of growing shareholder concerns and escalating employee activism, which led to Apple commissioning a 'Workers Rights Assessment'.

The Unsettling Survey Findings

In a bid to gain insights into the sentiments of Apple employees regarding unionization, IAM CORE conducted an independent survey of 161 workers. The results are nothing short of alarming. Over 65% of the respondents perceive Apple's stance towards unionization as hostile. Moreover, nearly 80% of the workers polled expressed their belief that Apple would not hesitate to violate the law to prevent unionization.

Fears of Coercion and Retaliation

The survey also brought to light the deep-seated fears of coercion and retaliation harbored by Apple employees. These concerns, which are indicative of potential workers' rights violations within the company, have prompted IAM CORE to file an unfair labor practice complaint against Apple.

As we navigate the complexities of today's world on February 13, 2024, the revelations from IAM CORE's survey serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for workers' rights. The findings underscore the importance of unionization efforts and the need for companies to respect the rights of their employees. As the story unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that the battle for workers' rights is far from over.

