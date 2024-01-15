en English
Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Begin Amidst Virtual Keyboard Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Begin Amidst Virtual Keyboard Criticism

Apple Inc., the vanguard of technology innovation, is geared up for the pre-order launch of its groundbreaking Vision Pro device. The new entrant to Apple’s family is brimming with significant technological advancements, including the M2 chip and the first R1 chip, which will serve as the device’s brain and sensory hub respectively.

Unveiling the M2 and R1 Chips

The Vision Pro, embedded with the M2 chip, promises unprecedented processing power. The high-end variant boasts 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores, a testament to Apple’s relentless pursuit of performance excellence. Complementing the M2 is Apple’s first R1 chip, a dedicated component responsible for processing camera and sensor inputs in real-time, enhancing the user experience.

Virtual Keyboard Controversy

Despite these revolutionary innovations, the Vision Pro has not escaped criticism. Bloomberg’s renowned tech journalist, Mark Gurman, has called out the initial version of visionOS’s virtual keyboard experience as a “complete write-off.” Gurman points out the limitations of the in-air typing interface, suggesting that users might find a Bluetooth keyboard a more practical alternative until improvements are made.

Flexible Payment Options

Understanding the financial considerations of its customers, Apple is offering the Apple Card Monthly Installments plan for Vision Pro buyers. This option allows customers to spread the cost over multiple months interest-free. The exact terms for Vision Pro have not yet been disclosed, but Apple’s usual approach includes 24-month payment plans for iPhones and 12-month plans for other devices. However, Apple’s support page has yet to reflect the Vision Pro’s installment options, leaving customers eagerly awaiting further details.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

