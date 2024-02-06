Apple Vision Pro: A High-End VR Headset with No 'Find My' Feature

With the unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro, a captivating new participant has entered the virtual reality landscape. The state-of-the-art headset, launched on February 2nd, boasts an array of features that have sparked intrigue among tech enthusiasts. However, amid the awe and anticipation, potential buyers have been met with a surprising revelation: the Vision Pro is conspicuously absent of a comprehensive 'Find My' feature, a characteristic staple in Apple's array of products.

The Missing 'Find My' Feature

The 'Find My' feature, a hallmark of Apple's commitment to security, has become synonymous with the brand's latest offerings. From iPhones to AirPods, this feature has provided users with a safety net, enabling them to locate misplaced or stolen devices. Unfortunately, the $3499 Apple Vision Pro does not uphold this tradition.

Despite its technological prowess, the Vision Pro exhibits a stark deviation from the norm, lacking a built-in battery. This limitation not only confines the device to a 2-hour battery life but also eliminates the possibility of utilizing 'Find My' to locate the device once the battery is depleted. The lack of this crucial feature has raised eyebrows, as it leaves the expensive device vulnerable to misplacement or theft.

Activation Lock: A Consolation?

While the Vision Pro may fall short in the 'Find My' department, it does come equipped with an Activation Lock. This feature is designed to prevent unauthorized use of the device, adding a layer of security that, while not as comprehensive as 'Find My', may offer some peace of mind to users.

AppleCare+ and the Vision Pro

Adding to potential buyers' concerns is the fact that the AppleCare+ plan for the Vision Pro does not cover theft. Although this plan might still be advisable for mitigating repair costs, the lack of theft coverage further highlights the risks associated with the device's missing 'Find My' feature.

Despite these drawbacks, the Apple Vision Pro has been hailed as an impressive addition to the VR landscape. Yet, in its current state, it falls short of delivering the anticipated true passthrough experience, while leaving potential owners at a loss should they misplace their new gadget.