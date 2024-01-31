Apple Vision Pro: A Glimpse into the Future of Tech

Deemed as a glimpse into the cutting-edge future of technology, the Apple Vision Pro headset has been praised as the best headset currently available. Despite its technical limitations and certain app support issues, the headset has garnered attention for its immersive graphics and augmented reality features.

A Glimpse into the Future

Reviews have hailed the Apple Vision Pro headset as a preview into what is to come in the realm of computing. The headset's display quality, comfort, and potential use as an entertainment device have been highlighted. However, concerns have been raised about the weight distribution and virtual keyboard usability.

Apple's Walled Garden Approach

The headset's development has been impacted by Apple's 'walled garden' approach, which controls and limits third-party apps. This approach could potentially have consequences on the evolution of new computing devices.

Apple has reportedly sold nearly 200,000 units of the Vision Pro headsets since pre-orders started on January 19. While sales have slowed in the past week, the company anticipates a resurgence following media reviews. Priced at $3499, Apple is invested in getting developers on board to create apps for the headset.