Cybersecurity

Apple Unveils Vision Pro: A New Era of Spatial Computing

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
In a move that signals a new era in the tech landscape, Apple Inc. has announced the much-anticipated launch of the Vision Pro, a product that blurs the lines between technology and reality, aiming to enhance virtual reality experiences and social networking. The Vision Pro, touted for its crisp 3D visuals, is expected to put Apple on the map as a key player in the realm of spatial computing.

Pre-orders via Face ID

Unveiling a unique pre-order process, Apple has opted to use Face ID to ensure a precise band fit for its customers. This innovative approach underlines Apple’s commitment to providing a seamless user experience, even before the product reaches the consumer. Pre-orders are set to kick off on January 19, with deliveries beginning on February 2.

Partnership with Meta’s Horizon Worlds

Joining hands with Meta’s Horizon Worlds, Apple aims to revolutionize virtual reality experiences and social networking. Through this partnership, the Vision Pro is set to provide users with an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary, opening the door for app developers to explore new possibilities.

Additional Options and Pricing

To cater to the diverse needs of its consumers, Apple offers options for shoppers to add optical inserts for an extra fee. The Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, is expected to be a game-changer in the market, despite its premium pricing. This pricing strategy underlines Apple’s aim to target developers, hinting at more affordable versions in the future.

Other Significant News

In other news, the open banking sector is witnessing growth with Prometeo, a startup from Uruguay, securing $13 million to expand its open banking channels in Latin America. The autonomous vehicle industry also marked a significant year in 2024, reflecting on the progress since the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, and the future of off-road autonomous vehicles. A tragic incident occurred when a child was shot after a gun was left unattended on a PlayStation console, raising concerns about safety and responsibility in the use of firearms. Cybersecurity concerns have been heightened following a hack of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a breach at U.S. laptop maker, Framework.

Cybersecurity Tech United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

