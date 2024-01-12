Apple Unveils Vision Pro: A Game-Changer in Virtual Reality

In a game-changing move, Apple Inc. has unveiled the Vision Pro, a groundbreaking headset that transcends the boundaries of traditional virtual reality (VR) devices. With a pre-order date set for January 19, 2024, Apple is raising the bar in the tech world, pushing the frontier of technology to create a headset that promises to be a spatial computer.

Apple’s Vision Pro: A Leap into the Future

The Vision Pro is designed to offer crisp 3D visuals, but it’s more than just a VR device. This spatial computer aims to allow users to connect in virtual worlds, providing a platform for developers to create new apps and redefine the way we interact with technology. To ensure an accurate fit, customers must use Face ID on an iPhone or iPad to facilitate a facial scan. For those who wear glasses, Apple provides an option for optical inserts at an additional cost, courtesy of Zeiss.

Pricing and Availability

The Vision Pro, priced at approximately $3,499, will be available for delivery from February 2. Apart from Apple’s website and the Apple Store app, the headset can also be purchased in retail stores. However, industry insiders predict a quick sell-out due to limited supplies. Initially, the Vision Pro will only be available in the U.S., with plans for expansion to other countries.

Open Banking and Prometeo: Breakthroughs in FinTech

Meanwhile, in the financial technology sector, open banking is gaining momentum. This innovative approach allows traditional banks to share data and build services through APIs, paving the way for more efficient and transparent financial operations. Prometeo, a Uruguayan startup, is at the forefront of this revolution, recently raising $13 million to expand its open banking services across Latin America.

Boeing 737 Max 9: Increased FAA Oversight

In aviation news, the FAA is heightening its scrutiny of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 production following an incident where a plane lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The FAA may resort to delegating inspections to a third party to ensure safety and compliance.

Social Media and the Fediverse: A New Era of Integration

On the horizon of social media, online platforms are considering integrations with the fediverse, a network of decentralized apps. Instagram’s Threads team is soliciting feedback from the fediverse community to help integrate their project with decentralized apps using the ActivityPub protocol.