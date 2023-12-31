en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

Apple Unveils ‘Stolen Device Protection’ for Enhanced iPhone Security

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:26 am EST
Apple Unveils ‘Stolen Device Protection’ for Enhanced iPhone Security

Apple has unveiled a novel security feature named ‘Stolen Device Protection’ for iPhones, aimed at fortifying device safety when a user’s passcode is compromised. This innovative addition injects a secondary line of defense, making it challenging for unauthorized individuals to exploit the passcode, particularly when the iPhone is not in its regular home or office vicinity.

Introducing Stolen Device Protection

When Stolen Device Protection is engaged, the iPhone mandates both the passcode and Apple’s renowned FaceID facial recognition for executing sensitive tasks such as accessing stored passwords or wiping the device. This mechanism stymies thieves from altering or accessing particular settings with just the passcode. Moreover, adversaries will not be able to modify the user’s Apple ID password or deactivate FaceID without enduring a compulsory one-hour delay and subsequently passing another FaceID verification.

Counteracting Scams

This new security safeguard is Apple’s response to scams highlighted by The Wall Street Journal. In these instances, perpetrators would decipher a user’s passcode through social engineering or observation, pilfer the phone, and then utilize the passcode to switch off theft protection capabilities. In the past, Apple’s privacy and stolen device protections were tied to the passcode, granting complete control to anyone possessing both the device and the passcode.

Availability and User Protection

Stolen Device Protection, incorporated into the latest iOS developer beta (iOS 17.3), will be an optional feature available to all iPhone users with the upcoming public launch of the software. Apple continues to underline its ongoing commitment to crafting robust safeguards for users and their data in the face of ever-evolving threats to device security.

0
Security Tech
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Escalating Threats Redirect Global Shipping Routes Away from Suez Canal

By BNN Correspondents

World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

By Geeta Pillai

Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents Across US and Australia

By Waqas Arain

U.S. Border Force Intensifies Efforts to Intercept Unauthorized Vapes Amid Health Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Prepping for Catastrophe: America's Rising Fear and the New Face of Su ...
@Security · 22 mins
Prepping for Catastrophe: America's Rising Fear and the New Face of Su ...
heart comment 0
Jaipur ATM Robbery: Thieves Cut Machine, Steal Rs 29 Lakh, Blacken CCTV for Escape

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jaipur ATM Robbery: Thieves Cut Machine, Steal Rs 29 Lakh, Blacken CCTV for Escape
Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass
Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
4 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
4 mins
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
5 mins
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
5 mins
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
5 mins
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
6 mins
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
6 mins
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app