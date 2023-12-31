Apple Unveils ‘Stolen Device Protection’ for Enhanced iPhone Security

Apple has unveiled a novel security feature named ‘Stolen Device Protection’ for iPhones, aimed at fortifying device safety when a user’s passcode is compromised. This innovative addition injects a secondary line of defense, making it challenging for unauthorized individuals to exploit the passcode, particularly when the iPhone is not in its regular home or office vicinity.

Introducing Stolen Device Protection

When Stolen Device Protection is engaged, the iPhone mandates both the passcode and Apple’s renowned FaceID facial recognition for executing sensitive tasks such as accessing stored passwords or wiping the device. This mechanism stymies thieves from altering or accessing particular settings with just the passcode. Moreover, adversaries will not be able to modify the user’s Apple ID password or deactivate FaceID without enduring a compulsory one-hour delay and subsequently passing another FaceID verification.

Counteracting Scams

This new security safeguard is Apple’s response to scams highlighted by The Wall Street Journal. In these instances, perpetrators would decipher a user’s passcode through social engineering or observation, pilfer the phone, and then utilize the passcode to switch off theft protection capabilities. In the past, Apple’s privacy and stolen device protections were tied to the passcode, granting complete control to anyone possessing both the device and the passcode.

Availability and User Protection

Stolen Device Protection, incorporated into the latest iOS developer beta (iOS 17.3), will be an optional feature available to all iPhone users with the upcoming public launch of the software. Apple continues to underline its ongoing commitment to crafting robust safeguards for users and their data in the face of ever-evolving threats to device security.