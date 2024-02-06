Apple TV Plus Teases 2024 Lineup: New Releases Every Week, 'Severance' Season 2 Missing

Apple TV Plus has gifted viewers a tantalizing sneak peek into its 2024 programming, with a thrilling blend of fresh narratives and returning hit series. The streaming giant promises a new release every week, underscoring its commitment to delivering a robust lineup of entertainment in the face of fierce competition.

22 Reasons to Stay Glued

The lineup, consisting of 22 new releases scheduled between now and June 14, 2024, is a veritable buffet of diverse entertainment. The roster boasts everything from historical dramas and sci-fi thrillers to comedies and star-studded miniseries. Anchored by star power such as Colin Farrell, Michael Douglas, and Kristen Wiig, there's a dash of something for everyone in this entertainment potpourri.

'Sugar', 'Franklin', and 'Palm Royale'

Among the fresh offerings, the neo-noir private detective limited series, 'Sugar', with Colin Farrell leading the pack, is already generating buzz. Equally anticipated is the biopic miniseries, 'Franklin', where Michael Douglas steps into the illustrious shoes of Benjamin Franklin. For those seeking a dash of humor, Kristen Wiig's period comedy 'Palm Royale' will serve up the laughs.

What's Not on the Menu?

Notably absent from the announcement was the highly anticipated 'Severance' Season 2. Despite recently resuming filming, the series seems to have been delayed due to work stoppages in 2023. While this may disappoint fans, the wealth of other content seems designed to keep viewers engaged and entertained.

The 2024 offering underscores Apple TV Plus's commitment to crafting stories that entertain and reflect the richness of the human experience. With its finger on the pulse of viewer preferences and a clear intent to push the envelope with innovative content, Apple TV Plus is certainly making its bid to be considered the best streaming service.