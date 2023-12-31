en English
Tech

Apple to Boost iPhone Security with ‘Stolen Device Protection’ in iOS 17.3 Update

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST
Apple to Boost iPhone Security with 'Stolen Device Protection' in iOS 17.3 Update

At the forefront of technological innovation, Apple is poised to roll out a revolutionary security feature dubbed ‘Stolen Device Protection’ with the upcoming iOS 17.3 update. More than just an upgrade, this feature is a testament to Apple’s commitment to ensuring the safety and privacy of its iPhone users.

Strategic Defense with Stolen Device Protection

This new feature, designed like a fortress, offers an extra layer of safeguard against unauthorized access to iPhones, even when the passcode has been compromised. Stolen Device Protection calls upon the prowess of Apple’s FaceID facial recognition technology, used in conjunction with the passcode, to execute sensitive operations such as viewing stored passwords or wiping the device clean.

The feature comes to life especially in unfamiliar locations, standing as a bulwark against thieves attempting to manipulate settings or make alterations using the passcode alone. Notably, it introduces a mandatory one-hour delay for attempts to change the Apple ID password or remove FaceID, followed by a requisite FaceID check.

The Birth of a Security Marvel

The origin of this feature is steeped in a scam exposed by The Wall Street Journal. Attackers would reportedly befriend victims, often in bars at night, to glean their passcodes and later make off with their phones. Prior to the advent of this feature, iPhone’s privacy and anti-theft mechanisms, such as FaceID, were linked to the user’s passcode, handing comprehensive control of the device to a thief armed with the passcode.

Apple’s data encryption for iPhone is hailed as industry-leading. The addition of Stolen Device Protection, by design, is meant to bolster security in scenarios where a thief has the passcode.

Unveiling the Future of iPhone Security

The Stolen Device Protection feature is set to make its debut among users participating in the latest developer beta of iOS. Following this, the feature is slated to be extended to all users with the official release of iOS 17.3.

This is a pivotal moment in Apple’s ongoing journey to redefine the norms of device security. As iPhone users around the globe look forward to a future with enhanced protection, one thing is certain: the tech giant is not resting on its laurels. Apple continues to explore and innovate, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of security and privacy.

Tech
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

