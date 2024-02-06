Apple Tests New Features in watchOS 10.4 Beta 2: Emojis, Siri Enhancements, and More

In the realm of digital technology, Apple is once again at the forefront of innovation, testing the second beta of watchOS 10.4, set for release in early March. This update is loaded with new features, including over 100 new emojis, a lime, shaking heads, a phoenix, and four new gender-neutral family emojis. These emojis offer skin tone modifiers and gender variants, making digital communication more inclusive and expressive on the Apple Watch. The new emojis will be compatible with iMessage and other messaging apps on the device.

Enhanced Experience for Apple Vision Pro Users

watchOS 10.4 beta 2 also introduces a significant improvement for Apple Vision Pro users, allowing them to ignore double-tap gestures while using the spatial computer. This feature resolves potential conflicts with similar gestures on newer Apple Watch models, enhancing the usability of the device for visually impaired users. The update also presents an improved Timer UI for a more user-friendly experience.

Siri Gets a Multilingual Upgrade

Another noteworthy enhancement in the update is to Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. Users can now wake Siri with just her name, dispensing with the need for the prefix, "Hey Siri." Furthermore, Siri now supports reading incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. This multilingual capability broadens Siri's usability, making it a more versatile assistant for Apple Watch users worldwide.

Apple's Comprehensive Beta Testing

Apart from watchOS, Apple is also conducting intensive beta testing for new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. The second beta versions of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, and tvOS 17.4 are currently being seeded, reflecting Apple's commitment to delivering high-quality, user-friendly technology across all its platforms.