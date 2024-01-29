Apple Teams Up With Samsung Display and LG Display for New iPad Models

In a significant move, tech giant Apple has joined forces with Samsung Display and LG Display to produce OLED panels for its forthcoming 11'' and 13'' iPad models. The collaboration signals a paradigm shift in the tablet display industry, with Samsung Display kicking off mass production of OLED panels specifically tailored for the new 11-inch iPad model.

The key technology driving this innovation is Samsung's low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, typically a reserve for premium products.

LG Display's Role and the Backup Plan

On the other hand, LG Display is tasked with supplying OLED panels for the new 13'' iPad. This company has already embarked on producing the TFT for OLED panels. However, given LG Display's past supply issues, Apple has prudently arranged for Samsung Display to serve as a backup supplier for the 13'' display panels. While Samsung Display boasts a wealth of experience with LTPO TFT OLED panels, LG Display holds the upper hand in two stack tandem OLED panels. These panels comprise two emission layers and will feature prominently in Apple's new iPads.

Cost Factor in OLED Panel Production

The cost factor is a critical component in this collaboration. LG Display's E6-4 factory, which will be operational for the first time, is expected to shoulder higher manufacturing costs. Conversely, Samsung Display will utilize its already depreciated A3 line, leading to considerably lower costs.

Anticipated Release of New iPads

The new iPads are expected to hit the Australian markets in April. Nonetheless, this timeline is heavily dependent on the availability of supplies. Apple's decision to cut its order size by around 20-30% for the 13'' device, for which LG Display is the exclusive supplier, adds an element of uncertainty to the launch date.