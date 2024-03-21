Apple Redefines App Vocabulary for Vision Pro: 'Spatial Computing' Enters Lexicon

When Apple introduced the Vision Pro as a 'revolutionary spatial computer' in June 2023, it wasn't just unveiling a new product; it was attempting to reshape the language of technology. In a bold move, Apple mandated that developers refrain from using traditional terms like 'augmented reality' (AR), 'virtual reality' (VR), or 'mixed reality' (MR) when describing apps for the Vision Pro, instead coining the term 'spatial computing apps'. This strategic linguistic shift underscores Apple's vision to distinguish its latest offering in a crowded market and foster a unique ecosystem around it.

The Evolution of Reality Augmenting Technology

The journey of reality-augmenting technologies, from Ivan Sutherland's pioneering head-mounted display (HMD) in the 1960s to today's sophisticated devices, reflects a history of innovation and ambition. Sutherland's invention, known as 'The Sword of Damocles', laid the groundwork for what would become a multi-faceted field spanning industrial applications to gaming and beyond. Companies like Boeing leveraged early versions of HMDs to revolutionize training and operational efficiency, marking the beginning of AR's integration into practical work settings. As technology advanced, the 1990s and 2000s saw a surge in HMD development, driven by both military and industrial needs.

From Google Glass to Oculus Rift: A Mixed Reality Journey

The early 2010s marked a pivotal moment for augmented reality, with significant entries from both startups and tech giants. Google Glass, despite its innovative approach to AR, faced criticism over privacy concerns and utility, leading to its eventual discontinuation for consumer markets. In contrast, Oculus Rift's success in delivering immersive gaming experiences captured the imagination of users and industry alike, culminating in its acquisition by Meta (formerly Facebook). This period underscored the potential of AR and VR technologies, setting the stage for Apple's foray into the space with the Vision Pro.

Apple's Vision Pro: Setting a New Standard

Apple's Vision Pro, priced at $3,500, represents the latest leap in spatial computing, offering unparalleled features such as advanced hand and eye tracking, immersive applications, and a bespoke operating system, visionOS. Unlike previous devices that targeted niche markets or specific applications, the Vision Pro aims to redefine user interaction with digital content, blending the physical and virtual worlds in unprecedented ways. Despite facing first-generation challenges, Apple's device stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, potentially reshaping the future of personal computing.

As the Vision Pro carves out its niche in the evolving landscape of spatial computing, its success will hinge not just on technological superiority, but on the adoption of its newly coined terminology and the development of a robust ecosystem of 'spatial computing apps'. Whether Apple's strategic rebranding will lead to a broader shift in the industry's lexicon remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the intersection of technology and language continues to shape our understanding and experience of the digital world, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.