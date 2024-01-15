Apple Offers Rare Discounts on iPhone Models in China Amid Sluggish Sales

In a surprising move, Apple, the tech behemoth, has decided to lower the price of its flagship iPhone models in China, as part of a Lunar New Year event. The four-day sale, running from January 18 to January 21, will see discounts of up to 500 yuan ($70) or approximately 5% on certain iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 15 series. This comes at a time when Apple's sales in the world's largest smartphone market have not met the company's expectations.

Struggling iPhone Sales in China

According to Jefferies analysts, iPhone sales in China plunged by 30% in the first week of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year. This follows an overall decrease of 3% for the entire year of 2023. The disappointing sales figures are a result of the increasing competition in the Chinese market, with homegrown companies like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi introducing competitive models.

Government Restrictions and Security Concerns

Apart from the competition, Apple has been facing other challenges in China. Some Chinese companies and government departments have imposed restrictions on the use of Apple devices, mirroring the U.S. government's restrictions on Chinese apps due to security concerns. These restrictions may further impact Apple's sales in China.

Discounts: A New Strategy

The decision to offer discounts on iPhone models is a new strategy for Apple in China. It's worth noting that this is the first time in years that Apple has reduced prices for its latest iPhone models. Despite the price cut, Apple's sales may still face difficulties due to the ongoing challenges. Notably, online shopping platforms like Pinduoduo have been offering discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by up to 16% since the beginning of the year.