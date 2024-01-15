en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Apple Music Lands on Xbox: A New Era for Gamers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Apple Music Lands on Xbox: A New Era for Gamers

In a significant move that enhances user experience, Apple Music, the much-revered music platform, has landed on the Xbox platform. This notable integration is a testament to the cooperative effort between tech giants Microsoft and Apple. Now, Xbox users can tap into Apple Music’s extensive library of songs, expertly curated playlists, and personalized recommendations directly from their consoles.

A New Era of Musical Diversity for Gamers

The benefits of this leap forward are plentiful. Gamers can now enjoy an unparalleled diversity of music options to amplify their gaming sessions, spanning an array of genres to complement any mood or gaming scenario. The convenience of steering through Apple Music’s features with the Xbox controller or voice commands heightens the overall gaming experience, allowing for seamless gameplay and music engagement.

Uninterrupted Gameplay and Enhanced Experience

More than just a marriage of gaming and music, this integration births a richer, more immersive multisensory experience. By creating a harmonious blend of sound and visuals, this could potentially elevate gaming performance and enjoyment. The process of setting up Apple Music on Xbox is straightforward and can be accomplished in a few quick steps. Should gamers encounter any roadblocks, Microsoft’s robust Xbox support website stands ready to assist.

Signifying the Evolution of Entertainment Platforms

The inclusion of Apple Music on Xbox underscores the fluid nature of entertainment platforms, offering users a more dynamic and versatile entertainment experience. Gamers who have long desired to weave music into their gaming routine now find the perfect solution in the form of Apple Music on their Xbox consoles. This milestone in the gaming and music industry signifies a promising future where boundaries between different entertainment mediums continue to blur.

0
Gaming Music Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
3 mins ago
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
In a groundbreaking venture, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has etched his name in the annals of gaming history by conquering the toughest dungeon in Diablo IV, the Abattoir of Zir. Known in the gaming world as ‘DieHarder’, Musk led a formidable team composed of players Ithax, AceofSpades, and Balzemut to an unprecedented victory.
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
52 mins ago
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
1 hour ago
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
Retroid Pocket 4 Pro: A Fusion of Classic and Modern Gaming
27 mins ago
Retroid Pocket 4 Pro: A Fusion of Classic and Modern Gaming
Humble Bundle and AGDQ Collaborate on Speedrunning Games Bundle for Charity
33 mins ago
Humble Bundle and AGDQ Collaborate on Speedrunning Games Bundle for Charity
Alienware M16 R2 Unveiled at CES 2024: Power Meets Portability
47 mins ago
Alienware M16 R2 Unveiled at CES 2024: Power Meets Portability
Latest Headlines
World News
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
1 min
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
2 mins
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
2 mins
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
2 mins
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
2 mins
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
2 mins
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
2 mins
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
3 mins
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
3 mins
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app