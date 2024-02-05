Apple Music Expands Accessibility for Windows Users: A Look at the Standalone App and Web Player

In an audacious move shifting away from the previously favored iTunes, Apple Music has broadened its accessibility for Windows PC users. The leading music streaming service is now available via the official standalone app on the Microsoft Store or directly through the Apple Music website, thereby making the service versatile across devices.

Apple Music App: A Preview of Potential

The standalone Apple Music app, even in its preview stage, is a beacon of user-friendly design. It offers Windows users a cornucopia of intuitive features like lossless and spatial audio, song lyrics display, and a nifty mini-player mode. Users can now sign in using their Apple credentials, manage their playlists, and search for their favorite music directly within the app. This move marks a radical shift from the erstwhile iTunes, which was the primary hub for Apple Music on Windows but has since seen its Apple Music integration removed.

Web Player: The Browser-based Alternative

For those who prefer not to download software, the Apple Music web player offers a viable alternative. It provides similar functionality to its app counterpart, but without the need for installation. All it requires is a browser, and it works seamlessly across different computer systems. This makes the service widely accessible, even to users on older versions of Windows.

Apple Music: Versatile Across Devices

Apple Music is not just confined to PCs and smartphones. It has also made its way to the Apple Watch, where it can be enjoyed independently of an iPhone. This expansion extends Apple Music's reach, thereby enhancing its versatility across devices. Furthermore, it bolsters Apple's commitment to broadening accessibility for its music streaming service.

Whether you opt for the standalone app or the web player, Apple Music provides an immersive musical experience with a user-friendly interface, making it a premier choice for Windows users. The service also offers various subscription options, including student subscriptions and free access to Apple Music radio in different countries and regions, thereby catering to a wide range of music enthusiasts.