Apple Makes Waves in Mixed Reality with Vision Pro Headset and Accessories

Apple Inc. has unveiled its first foray into the world of mixed reality, with the launch of the Vision Pro - their innovative and groundbreaking XR headset. Pre-orders for this highly-anticipated device are now open, with a line of official accessories also available that are designed to enhance the user experience.

Unveiling the Vision Pro

The Vision Pro, retailing at $3,499 in the United States, is Apple's first "spatial computer." Powered by Apple's M2 chip, the device offers a 'spatial computing' experience, serving as a virtual reality display and allowing users to pin different apps and screens in their view, while also interacting with the real world around them. The headset features 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, offering an immersive, visual pass-through mixed reality experience. The Vision Pro comes in three different configurations, with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

A New Era of Accessories

Alongside the Vision Pro, Apple has released a series of official accessories which are designed to complement and enhance the user experience. These include the Vision Pro Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band, both retailing for $99, and a Light Seal Cushion foam replacement for $29. One standout accessory is the travel case, a fabric bag with a protective lining and compartments for the Vision Pro and its components, priced at $199. Apple has also partnered with Belkin to offer a $49 Battery Pack Holder, ensuring users never run out of power on the go.

Apple's Commitment to the Vision Pro Platform

The launch of the Vision Pro, along with its series of accessories, demonstrates Apple's commitment to the Vision Pro platform. Not only is the company offering replacement parts and upgrades, but it also has a 12-month financing plan available. The unique purchasing process requires customers to use a recent iPhone or iPad to scan their head and provide a vision prescription. With the first shipments expected to start on February 2, the tech giant is initially selling the Vision Pro in the US, with plans to expand to other markets in the coming months. Despite the hefty price tag, Apple is confident in the headset's appeal and has been ramping up manufacturing to satisfy initial demand.