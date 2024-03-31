Apple iPad Pro 2024 Unveil: OLED Display, M3 Chipset, and Price Insights

For more than a decade, Apple has been at the forefront of portable productivity devices, with its iPad series leading the charge. The upcoming iPad Pro 2024 is stirring significant buzz, boasting notable upgrades like an OLED screen, a more powerful chipset, and a potential new size variant. Here's a deep dive into what we know so far about this highly anticipated tablet.

Advertisment

OLED Display and Size Variants

Renowned Apple analysts, including Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have hinted at the introduction of an OLED display for the iPad Pro 2024 series. This move could mark a significant leap in screen technology for the iPad lineup, offering deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. Additionally, rumors suggest the launch of a 13-inch model, slightly larger than the current 12.9-inch version, while retaining the 11-inch model for those who prefer a more compact size.

Performance Leap with M3 Chipset

The heart of the new iPad Pro models is expected to be the M3 chipset, mirroring the SoC that powers the latest <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/apple-ipad-pro-2024-display-price-m3-