Apple Introduces Stolen Device Protection to Enhance iPhone Security

Technology giant Apple is set to introduce a groundbreaking new security feature for iPhone users called Stolen Device Protection. The feature is designed to add an additional layer of security to protect against the misuse of stolen passcodes.

This development comes in response to the rising number of scams where attackers steal iPhones after obtaining the passcode from the owner, often through social manipulation or observation.

Enhancing iPhone Security

Traditional security measures of Apple, including FaceID, were previously dependent on the passcode, which allowed full control of the device if both were compromised.

The new Stolen Device Protection feature, however, requires both a passcode and Apple’s FaceID facial recognition to perform sensitive actions, such as accessing stored passwords or wiping the phone, if the device is located somewhere not commonly associated with the owner.