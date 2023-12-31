en English
Tech

Apple Introduces Stolen Device Protection to Enhance iPhone Security

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 9:21 am EST
Apple Introduces Stolen Device Protection to Enhance iPhone Security

Technology giant Apple is set to introduce a groundbreaking new security feature for iPhone users called Stolen Device Protection. The feature is designed to add an additional layer of security to protect against the misuse of stolen passcodes.

This development comes in response to the rising number of scams where attackers steal iPhones after obtaining the passcode from the owner, often through social manipulation or observation.

Enhancing iPhone Security

Traditional security measures of Apple, including FaceID, were previously dependent on the passcode, which allowed full control of the device if both were compromised.

The new Stolen Device Protection feature, however, requires both a passcode and Apple’s FaceID facial recognition to perform sensitive actions, such as accessing stored passwords or wiping the phone, if the device is located somewhere not commonly associated with the owner.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

