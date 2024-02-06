Apple Enhances User Security with New Security Keys for Apple ID

In a significant stride towards bolstering user security, Apple has unveiled a novel feature: Security Keys for Apple ID. This enhanced safeguard, available in the latest updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, aims to fortify protection against targeted cyberattacks, such as phishing and social engineering.

Transitioning to FIDO Certified Security Keys

Unlike the conventional six-digit verification code system, this evolution entails using FIDO Certified security keys for two-factor authentication. Security keys often take the form of USB thumb drives and may support NFC, Lightning, USB-C, or USB-A connections to function with an array of Apple devices. Among the keys recommended by Apple is the YubiKey 5Ci.

Navigating the Risk of Key Loss

While this shift promises enhanced security, it also calls for mindful handling of physical security keys. Misplacing them could lead to an irrevocable loss of access to the Apple ID. To circumvent this peril, users are encouraged to set up at least two keys, with a cap of six keys permitted, and to store them in disparate locations.

Feature Accessibility and Compatibility

Users can enable or disable the Security Keys for Apple ID feature within their device settings, with unambiguous instructions available in the settings menu. However, it's noteworthy that certain functions, such as signing into iCloud for Windows, will be inaccessible with the feature activated. Furthermore, specific types of Apple ID accounts may not be compatible with the security keys.