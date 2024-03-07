Apple Enhances Accessibility: Voice Shortcuts, Live Speech Categories in iOS 18, macOS 15

As Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) draws near, rumors are swirling about the next wave of features slated for iOS 18 and macOS 15, with a spotlight on accessibility enhancements.

According to insider information shared with MacRumors, users can look forward to innovative additions such as Adaptive Voice Shortcuts, organized Live Speech categories, and more nuanced font size controls across Apple's software ecosystem. These developments underscore Apple's ongoing commitment to inclusivity and user-friendly design.

Adaptive Voice Shortcuts: A Leap Forward

Adaptive Voice Shortcuts promise to revolutionize how users interact with their devices, enabling the activation of accessibility features through custom spoken phrases. This functionality, reminiscent of Siri Shortcuts but with a focus on accessibility tools like VoiceOver and Voice Control, simplifies the user experience by removing the need for a wake phrase. Inspired by Sound Actions on Apple Vision Pro, this feature allows for a more intuitive and seamless interaction with technology, catering to a wider range of user needs.

Live Speech: Enhanced Organization and Personalization

The Live Speech feature is set to receive an organizational overhaul with the introduction of categories, each represented by one of 20 available icons. This enhancement aids users in swiftly locating frequently used phrases, further streamlining the communication process. Additionally, Apple's introduction of Personal Voice for Live Speech, which synthesizes the user's voice for machine speaking, marks a significant step in customizable technology, making digital communication more personal and accessible.

Font Size Control: Expanding App Support

Apple's focus on accessibility extends to visual aids, with rumors indicating expanded support for adjustable text sizes within more of its system apps. macOS 15, in particular, is expected to include adjustable font sizes for Books, News, and Stocks, complementing the existing options in Calendar, Finder, Mail, Messages, and Notes. This development not only enhances readability but also offers a more tailored user experience across Apple's software suite. Furthermore, the possibility of adjusting the macOS menu bar font size could introduce an unprecedented level of personalization and accessibility.

While these rumors offer exciting prospects for Apple's forthcoming software updates, it's important to note that any, all, or none of these features could ultimately be implemented. Apple regularly tests a variety of features internally, and only time will tell which enhancements will make their debut in iOS 18 and macOS 15. With WWDC typically held in early June, the tech community is eagerly awaiting official announcements that will confirm these anticipated advancements in accessibility and user customization.