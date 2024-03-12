Apple Embraces EU Digital Markets Act: Opens iOS Web App Distribution

In a landmark move, Apple has announced it will allow iOS developers within the European Union to distribute their apps directly from their own websites. This strategic pivot aims to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), signaling a significant shift in Apple's app distribution policy. Starting later this spring, the 'Web Distribution' feature will empower authorized developers with new APIs for direct app distribution, integrating system functionalities and ensuring user data backup and restoration, among other capabilities.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground

Apple's decision to enable web-based app distribution comes as a direct response to the DMA's obligations concerning core platform services. The initiative will not only provide developers with an alternative distribution channel but also enforce notarization requirements to safeguard platform integrity. Moreover, this approach necessitates that apps be installed from a domain registered by the developer with Apple in App Store Connect, with users needing to authorize these installations via iPhone settings.

Addressing Developer Concerns

Advertisment

The announcement marks a significant reversal in Apple's stance, previously criticized for its narrow interpretation of the DMA's rules. The change is part of Apple's broader effort to align with the DMA's objectives of opening up digital markets and reducing the dominance of a few internet gatekeepers. Additionally, Apple has introduced modifications to its DMA compliance offerings, including more lenient criteria for developers and the removal of certain restrictions on alternative app marketplaces and in-app purchase linking.

Implications and Future Prospects

These changes herald a new era of app distribution within the EU, offering developers more flexibility and control over their apps. Apple's revised policy may also pave the way for other tech giants, such as Meta, to explore alternative app distribution models. However, developers seeking to leverage this new distribution method must meet specific criteria, including being a member in good standing of Apple's Developer Program and adhering to EU laws. As the digital landscape evolves, this move by Apple could significantly impact how apps are distributed and accessed by users across the EU.