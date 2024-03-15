Apple Dodges US Ban on Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 by Dropping Blood Oxygen Tech Amid Masimo Patent Clash

In a significant development within the tech and health sector, Apple has been forced to alter its latest Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, by removing the blood oxygen measurement feature. This move comes as a direct response to an import ban initiated by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which ruled that Apple had infringed upon patents held by Masimo, a prominent medical device manufacturer. The ban, briefly enacted in December, was lifted allowing Apple to sell modified versions of the watches starting January 18th.

Patent Infringement Sparks Legal Battle

At the heart of this dispute is Apple's utilization of pulse oximetry technology, which Masimo claims infringes on its patents. The ITC's decision in October to ban the import and sale of the newest Apple Watch models underscored the gravity of the infringement. Apple's swift reaction, redesigning the watches to exclude the disputed technology, underscores the company's eagerness to continue offering its products in the US market. Despite these efforts, the resolution of this legal battle remains uncertain, with Apple exploring various avenues to navigate the ban.

Corporate Responses and Market Reactions

Despite the ongoing legal challenges and potential sales impact, Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly downplayed the situation, focusing instead on the appeal process and the multifaceted appeal of the Apple Watch to consumers. On the other hand, Masimo's CEO, Joe Kiani, has expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from Apple regarding a potential licensing agreement for the blood oxygen technology. This legal skirmish has not only highlighted the fierce competition in the tech and health sectors but also raised questions about the future of innovation and patent rights.

Implications for Consumers and the Industry

For consumers who had previously purchased the Series 9 or Ultra 2 models with the blood oxygen feature, the ongoing dispute presents a unique dilemma—especially in cases requiring device replacement under AppleCare. The absence of the blood oxygen functionality in newer models may diminish the perceived value of these premium devices. This situation also underscores the intricate balance between innovation, intellectual property rights, and consumer choice in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

As this legal battle unfolds, the broader implications for the tech industry and patent law are becoming increasingly apparent. The dispute between Apple and Masimo highlights the complex interplay between innovation, competition, and regulatory oversight. How this situation resolves could set significant precedents for future technology developments, patent disputes, and the global trade of tech products. With both companies standing their ground, the industry and its consumers await the final outcome with bated breath.