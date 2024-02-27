APM Terminals Invests $1M in Electric Fleet, Pioneering Sustainability at Pier 400

APM Terminals (APMT) is steering the maritime industry towards a greener future with its recent fleet electrification initiative at Pier 400, Los Angeles. By replacing 28 internal combustion vehicles with Volkswagen ID.4 electric models, the terminal marks a significant step in its commitment to sustainability, backed by a nearly $1 million investment. This initiative not only reduces the terminal's environmental footprint by cutting down annual tailpipe CO2 emissions by up to 60 tons but also sets a precedent for terminal operations worldwide.

Electrification Initiative: A Leap Towards Sustainability

The electrification of Pier 400's vehicle fleet is the first phase in a comprehensive plan to transition approximately 100 vehicles to electric power. The installation of various charging stations, including a Level-3 dual-port DC fast charge station and several Level-2 dual-port charging stations, facilitates this shift. These charging stations are not just for the new EV fleet; they're also available to staff, visitors, and the public, embodying APMT's holistic approach to sustainability. This initiative is part of a global electrification effort spanning five terminals, chosen for their readiness to embrace decarbonization and support the company's goal to lower energy consumption and utilize renewable energy sources.

Driving Change Beyond the Terminal

APMT's commitment to sustainable transportation extends beyond its electrification efforts. The 'Clean Truck Express' lane, launched at its Pier 400 Los Angeles terminal in December 2023, underscores the company's dedication to reducing emissions and promoting eco-friendly transport solutions. This initiative not only benefits the environment but also enhances operational efficiency, setting a new standard for ports and terminals worldwide. By leading such transformative projects, APMT positions itself at the forefront of the industry's shift towards sustainability.

Collaborative Efforts for a Greener Future

In collaboration with key industry partners, such as Kalmar, APMT is not only advancing its sustainability targets but also inspiring a collective move towards greener logistics. The webinar, Integrating Growth, Profitability, and Sustainability into the Core Strategy, highlights these joint efforts and the preparation for an electric fleet. Such collaborative endeavors underscore the importance of shared goals and collective action in achieving significant environmental milestones.