ApeCoin Value Surges following Announcement of New BAYC Game

The cryptocurrency associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, ApeCoin, has seen a significant increase of 10.1% in its trading value following the announcement of a new, free-to-play edition of the BAYC-themed game, 'Dookey Dash: Unclogged.' Developed by Yuga Labs, the game's announcement sparked a flurry of activity and interest in ApeCoin, leading to a weekly rise of 17.9%, with the token currently trading at $1.58, according to CoinGecko.

A Public Game with Uncertain Rewards

The new game's accessibility marks a departure from the original Dookey Dash, which was exclusive to holders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club's Sewer Pass NFTs. While the trailer for Dookey Dash: Unclogged prominently features ApeCoin logos, it remains unclear whether in-game rewards will be paid in ApeCoin. In the original Donkey Dash, players competed for a unique NFT key, a prize won by a player known as 'Mongraal' and subsequently sold for a staggering $1.63 million to billionaire Adam Weitsman.

ApeCoin is the official token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, created and managed by the ApeCoin DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. Initially, the tokens were distributed to BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) holders and are used to vote on community-led governance proposals for the DAO. The value surge and active interest in ApeCoin indicate the promising potential of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem.

Token Benefits for Specific NFT Holders

Yuga Labs has also hinted at additional benefits for the holders of specific NFT collections. Owners of the Bored Apes and Mutant Apes collections will receive 'token benefits' in the new game. However, the nature of these benefits is yet to be revealed. The gaming community eagerly awaits the release of Dookey Dash: Unclogged in February, available on various platforms including iOS, Android, Mac desktop, and Windows desktop.