AOS Unveils New .MOS5 600-V FRD Super Junction MOSFETs for Higher Efficiency

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) has debuted two new additions to its .MOS5 600-V FRD Super Junction MOSFETs lineup: the AOK095A60FD and AOTF125A60FDL. These innovative devices address key challenges of mid-high power switched-mode power supply (SMPS) and solar inverter systems such as higher efficiency, higher density, system cost reduction, and robustness.

Designed for Diverse Applications

The new MOSFETs are tailored for use in LLC and PSFB converters, H-4 and cyclo-inverters in solar and energy storage systems (ESS). Their application scope further extends to servers, workstations, telecom rectifiers, solar inverters, EV charging, motor drives, and industrial power applications, highlighting their versatility.

The .MOS5 Platform: Fast and Robust

The .MOS5 platform, renowned for its fast switching, ease-of-use, and robustness in critical applications, continues to uphold its reputation with these new FRD FETs. They feature strong intrinsic body diodes capable of handling intense commutation scenarios and surviving high di/dt even at elevated junction temperatures. This makes them resistant to abnormal operations such as short-circuits or start-up transients.

Efficiency Enhanced

The AOK095A60FD and AOTF125A60FDL have maximum RDSon values of 95 mohm and 125 mohm respectively, and have proven to have lower turn-off energy (Eoff) compared to competitors. This attribute enhances their efficiency in light or mid-load conditions, further reinforcing their market appeal.

In a statement, Richard Zhang, Senior Director of Product Line and Global Power Supply Business at AOS, expressed confidence in these products’ potential for traditional power supplies and bi-directional DC/DC and inverter/PFC applications. He predicted their leadership in the market for a wide array of power supply and inverter applications.