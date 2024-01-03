en English
Anticipation Builds for Intel’s Next-Gen Processor Ahead of CES 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Intel’s forthcoming low-power 14th Gen T-series processor has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. The growing anticipation, spurred by rumors of a potential 2024 release, improved performance, and increased energy efficiency, has gripped the tech industry. The heart of the speculation revolves around the Intel Core i9-14900KS processor, particularly its rumored ability to reach a 6.2GHz turbo boost.

Anticipating a Game-Changer

Discussions on platforms like Reddit have been rife with debates about the potential impact of the i9-14900KS on gaming and multitasking. The consensus among users is that the Intel Core i9-14900KS could significantly outperform current competitors, including the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, in gaming benchmarks. While the 12900K has held its own in the market, the i9-14900KS is expected to elevate performance metrics on all fronts.

Unveiling the Unconfirmed

A leaked image of the rumored Core i9-14900KS has further stirred the waters. The image suggests that the processor could hit an impressive 6.2GHz straight out of the box. Despite the uncertainty about the image’s authenticity, rumors about the Core i9-14900KS have been in circulation since November last year. Its specifications remain unconfirmed, but the tech community speculates that it may house 24 cores and 32 threads with a boosted clock speed of 6.2GHz.

Looking Forward to CES 2024

Estimates for the cost of the Core i9-14900KS fall between $600 and $750. The tech community eagerly awaits an official announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Additionally, LG has announced the release of its MyView 4K Smart Monitor lineup at CES 2024. In other tech news, Steam has announced the end of support for older Windows operating systems, specifically Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. As the tech world gears up for CES 2024, the spotlight remains firmly on Intel and its anticipated processor.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

