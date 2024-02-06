Ant International and Yapily Introduce Groundbreaking Payment Solution in Europe

Ant International, the global leader in digital payments and financial services, has joined hands with Yapily, a significant player in the European open banking sector, to launch the first commercial variable recurring payments (VRPs) for e-commerce in Europe. This innovative payment solution, utilizing open banking technologies on mobile payment platforms, is a first of its kind in the continent.

Innovative Payment Solution on HungryPanda

The initial rollout of this groundbreaking payment method is on HungryPanda, a popular Asian food delivery platform. The payment solution includes a 'One Click Payment' option and a standard 'Pay by Bank' feature. Both are facilitated by Ant International's global merchant payment processing solution, Antom. This integration offers UK consumers the convenience of paying for their HungryPanda orders directly from their bank accounts, enhancing the payment experience significantly.

Reduced Transaction Costs for Merchants

Besides providing a smoother payment journey for consumers, this innovative payment solution also brings economic benefits to merchants. By enabling payments directly from bank accounts, merchants can evade the high transaction costs often associated with traditional payment methods. This economic advantage could potentially transform the payment landscape in the e-commerce industry.

Expanding Open Banking Technologies

This collaboration between Ant International and Yapily signifies a significant step towards the widespread implementation of open banking technologies in mobile payments. It allows customers of UK financial institutions to pay international merchants directly from their bank accounts. This initiative is a part of a broader plan to introduce open banking technologies to more mobile services across the globe. Antom currently facilitates merchants in over 40 countries with vertical-specific digital payment solutions.