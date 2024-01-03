Announcement Reveals Winners of the December 2023 Tech Contests

The accelerating pulse of technological innovation set the stage for a series of contests in December 2023, the results of which have now been unveiled. The spotlight shone on three stellar winners: Konstantin Emilov Donchev, Zeph Belanger, and Daniel R. Shaw. Each victor has secured a coveted prize, with Donchev pocketing a G.Skill DDR5 64GB prize pack, Belanger taking home a Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Storm X, and Shaw landing an MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SuprimX.

Unraveling the Contest’s Intricacies

The contest was marked by an undercurrent of mystery as participants had to locate hidden logos within product review photos. The G.Skill prize was concealed in an ‘Assassins Creed: Mirage’ review, the Palit reward in an ‘AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X’ review, and the MSI treasure in a ‘CORSAIR Platform:6 Sit-stand Desk’ review.

Dispatching the Spoils

The winners are set to receive their prizes in January and February, contingent upon their shipping information being on file. In the absence of such data, they will be notified via email to furnish the required details.

Gratitude and Anticipation

The announcement acknowledged the generous support of the sponsors, the enthusiastic participation of all the contest entrants, and concluded with a vivacious salute to the year 2024. The organizers articulated their eagerness for the impending technological releases set to redefine the contours of the tech landscape.