Anker Unveils New Prime Series Power Banks: High Performance with a Few Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
Anker Unveils New Prime Series Power Banks: High Performance with a Few Concerns

Anker, a renowned name in the tech world, has unveiled a fresh line of power banks, tagged the Prime series. The series is a testament to Anker’s relentless pursuit of technological innovation, offering high performance, practical display, and varying capacities to cater to the diverse needs of power users globally.

Unpacking the Prime Series

The Prime series is a distinguished lineup, featuring several models like the Prime 20,000 mAh with a robust 200-watt output, powerful enough to charge two laptops simultaneously. The series also includes the lighter Prime 12,000 mAh model with a 130-watt output, and a larger, more feature-rich 27,650 mAh variant that brings app control to the fore, marking a leap in the power bank technology.

Every power bank in the series is designed with a practical display that reveals critical details such as remaining battery level, USB ports in use, power input and output, and the estimated time to fully recharge or discharge the battery. This user-friendly feature ensures consumers can monitor and manage their power usage effectively.

Unique Features and Concerns

Despite the differences in capacities and features, certain models share compatibility with a specially designed charging base. This base is intended to simplify the charging process, allowing users to place the power bank on it for effortless charging. However, the availability of this unique accessory has been inconsistent. It has been out of stock on Amazon Germany for weeks and is stated to have limited availability on Anker’s official website. Moreover, orders placed in August 2023 have been delayed to late February 2024, sparking concerns among consumers.

Another element causing some confusion is the overlap of features between different models and the distinct design language followed by the 24,000 mAh model that is also part of the Prime series. Despite this, the Prime series remains a promising development in the realm of power banks, offering a plethora of options to suit varying needs.

Offer Details and Promotions

Anker’s webpage for the Prime series provides limited-time offers, exclusive deals for those who sign up and download the app, and promo codes. However, the product line’s capacity loss and charge cycle count calculation have raised some eyebrows, indicating that while Anker’s Prime series is a step forward, there are still areas for improvement to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

