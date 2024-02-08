Amtrak Unveils Vibrant Phase VII Paint Scheme, Modernizing Fleet Aesthetics

Amtrak, the national rail operator, has embarked on an aesthetic journey with the unveiling of its new Phase VII paint scheme. The first legacy locomotive to don this fresh design is P42 locomotive 174, an iconic fleet member that now marries tradition with a contemporary twist.

With its striking palette of blue, red, and white, the Phase VII scheme is set to become a vibrant emblem on tracks across the nation.

Revitalizing the Fleet

The advent of the Phase VII livery marks a turning point in Amtrak's visual evolution. Over the coming year, approximately a dozen P42 units are expected to receive this new paint job as part of their maintenance and renewal processes. The Phase VII scheme is more than a cosmetic enhancement; it represents a renewed commitment to passenger service and visual coherence across the fleet.

The transformation was meticulously documented by photographer Matt Donnelly, whose images capture the newly-dressed P42 174 standing proudly alongside an ALC-42 locomotive at the Ivy City Yard in Washington D.C. These shots serve as a testament to Amtrak's continuing commitment to modernize while cherishing its rich heritage.

Phase VII: The Road Ahead

As for what's next in line for the Phase VII treatment, P42 locomotive 82 has been earmarked, while locomotive 106 will likely be the last to receive the previous Phase V scheme. The new livery will gradually be extended to other passenger cars, including Horizon, Viewliner, Amfleet, and Superliner models, starting later this year. This will further standardize the look of Amtrak's fleet, enhancing brand recognition and passenger experience.

Amplifying the Phase VII rollout, GP38-3 locomotive 740, recently procured for track maintenance services, has also been outfitted in the new color scheme. Four similar units are in the pipeline for this update, signifying Amtrak's commitment to aesthetic consistency across all operational facets.

However, there is a temporary exception to this transition. The HHP-8 electric units, currently being converted to cab cars and renamed as HHPCs for northeastern service, will maintain their Phase V livery for now, due to the Wilmington, Del facility's lack of a paint booth. But even these units will join the Phase VII parade when circumstances permit, undersignifying the comprehensive nature of this visual overhaul.