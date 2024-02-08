Amogy's Ammonia-to-Power System Gets Green Light from Lloyd's Register

Amogy's Ammonia-to-Power System Receives Feasibility Statement from Lloyd's Register

In a monumental stride towards sustainable energy solutions, Amogy Inc., a frontrunner in ammonia power systems, has secured a feasibility statement from Lloyd's Register (LR) for its groundbreaking ammonia-to-electrical power system. This milestone marks the successful completion of the Technology Verification phase and paves the way for the Validation phase, where Amogy will conduct component tests as outlined in their Technology Qualification Plan (TQP).

A Paradigm Shift in Maritime Power

The Amogy system, designed specifically for maritime applications, converts liquid ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen, generating power with an energy density five times that of lithium batteries. This innovation promises to revolutionize the maritime industry, offering a clean, sustainable energy alternative that aligns with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2050 net-zero emission targets.

Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, underscored the importance of this achievement, stating, "The feasibility statement from Lloyd's Register validates the safety and viability of our ammonia-to-power system." Chris Pfisterer, VP Commercial, Americas at LR, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the role of Amogy's technology in addressing the maritime industry's challenge of meeting the IMO's emission targets.

A History of Collaboration and Innovation

Amogy and LR have a storied history of collaboration, including a previous approval in principle in 2022. Building on this, Amogy is currently retrofitting a 1-megawatt version of its system onto a tug at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, New York. With commercialization targeted for 2024 and deployment of commercial products expected in early 2025, Amogy is poised to redefine the maritime power landscape.

This achievement comes on the heels of Amogy's recent $139 million Series A funding, further fueling their mission to provide sustainable, ammonia-powered solutions for various industries.

As the world grapples with the urgent need for clean energy alternatives, Amogy's ammonia-to-power system offers a beacon of hope. By harnessing the power of ammonia, this innovative technology promises not only to transform the maritime industry but also to contribute significantly to global efforts to combat climate change.

With the successful completion of the Technology Verification phase and the commencement of the Validation phase, Amogy stands at the precipice of a new era in sustainable energy. As they continue to advance their technology, the world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the next chapter in this transformative story.