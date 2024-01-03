AMICIS Holdings: Pioneering Industry Growth with Advanced Autodesk Solutions

AMICIS Holdings, a leading Autodesk value-added reseller (VAR) in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, is charting a course for the future of various industries with its advanced design and engineering software solutions. Known for its high standard of expertise and support, AMICIS Holdings has become a trusted partner for organizations in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Its success is largely credited to a personalized approach that aligns with the specific needs and objectives of its clients.

Powering Sustainability with Autodesk

Autodesk, globally recognized for its innovative solutions, is at the forefront of promoting sustainability, particularly in the building design sector. Its software, such as Revit, facilitates substantial energy savings, contributing to a greener future. AMICIS Holdings, in collaboration with Autodesk, recently hosted an event, ‘Designing for a Better World with Autodesk Solutions’ at the Granbell Hotel, Colombo. The event, attended by over 60 professionals, featured a constructive panel discussion with industry experts.

The Green Software Movement

There is a growing emphasis on green software in the tech industry. Developers and ICT stakeholders are proactive in reducing the carbon footprint of their software. Green software tools prioritize energy efficiency, minimize resource consumption, and promote green practices in software development and usage. This aligns with broader efforts to tackle climate change, fostering a greener, more environmentally conscious digital landscape.

Evolution in Architectural Design & Product Engineering

cove.tool has introduced project.assist, an AI-powered sustainable design consulting feature offering advanced energy modeling and performance analysis. This tool empowers architects by streamlining the sustainability reporting process, marking a new era in architectural design. Simultaneously, product engineering in 2024 is driven by innovation, focusing on creating advanced solutions using new computer-aided design (CAD) software and real-time modeling tools. AI, machine learning, and cutting-edge technologies like 5G, AR, VR, and blockchain are revolutionizing industries such as automotive, transportation, and Industry 4.0.

The Call for Energy Efficiency in Software Engineering

Despite the growing focus on energy efficiency in software engineering, the field has been less explored and studied, leading to challenges in addressing greenability issues. The increasing number of data and IoT devices requires more computational power and storage space, raising concerns about green energy-efficient IT. However, the focus of research has been primarily on integrated systems or hardware, with limited attention given to software. Nevertheless, the concept of sustainability and greenability in relation to energy concerns in software engineering is gaining significant attention due to the environmental and economic impact of software systems. The principles of SWEBOK align with the concept of software sustainability throughout the entire software development life cycle and processes to facilitate continuous green practices.