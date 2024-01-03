en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AMICIS Holdings: Pioneering Industry Growth with Advanced Autodesk Solutions

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
AMICIS Holdings: Pioneering Industry Growth with Advanced Autodesk Solutions

AMICIS Holdings, a leading Autodesk value-added reseller (VAR) in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, is charting a course for the future of various industries with its advanced design and engineering software solutions. Known for its high standard of expertise and support, AMICIS Holdings has become a trusted partner for organizations in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Its success is largely credited to a personalized approach that aligns with the specific needs and objectives of its clients.

Powering Sustainability with Autodesk

Autodesk, globally recognized for its innovative solutions, is at the forefront of promoting sustainability, particularly in the building design sector. Its software, such as Revit, facilitates substantial energy savings, contributing to a greener future. AMICIS Holdings, in collaboration with Autodesk, recently hosted an event, ‘Designing for a Better World with Autodesk Solutions’ at the Granbell Hotel, Colombo. The event, attended by over 60 professionals, featured a constructive panel discussion with industry experts.

The Green Software Movement

There is a growing emphasis on green software in the tech industry. Developers and ICT stakeholders are proactive in reducing the carbon footprint of their software. Green software tools prioritize energy efficiency, minimize resource consumption, and promote green practices in software development and usage. This aligns with broader efforts to tackle climate change, fostering a greener, more environmentally conscious digital landscape.

Evolution in Architectural Design & Product Engineering

cove.tool has introduced project.assist, an AI-powered sustainable design consulting feature offering advanced energy modeling and performance analysis. This tool empowers architects by streamlining the sustainability reporting process, marking a new era in architectural design. Simultaneously, product engineering in 2024 is driven by innovation, focusing on creating advanced solutions using new computer-aided design (CAD) software and real-time modeling tools. AI, machine learning, and cutting-edge technologies like 5G, AR, VR, and blockchain are revolutionizing industries such as automotive, transportation, and Industry 4.0.

The Call for Energy Efficiency in Software Engineering

Despite the growing focus on energy efficiency in software engineering, the field has been less explored and studied, leading to challenges in addressing greenability issues. The increasing number of data and IoT devices requires more computational power and storage space, raising concerns about green energy-efficient IT. However, the focus of research has been primarily on integrated systems or hardware, with limited attention given to software. Nevertheless, the concept of sustainability and greenability in relation to energy concerns in software engineering is gaining significant attention due to the environmental and economic impact of software systems. The principles of SWEBOK align with the concept of software sustainability throughout the entire software development life cycle and processes to facilitate continuous green practices.

0
Business Sri Lanka Tech
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston

By Salman Khan

Nasdaq Triumphs in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Economic Dynamics

By Mazhar Abbas

Minister Eoe Advocates for Local Landowner Participation in Papua LNG Project

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Tanzania Nears Finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Agreement

By Ebenezer Mensah

Fuel Crisis Spurs Innovation: Zomato Delivery on Horseback Amid Nation ...
@Business · 2 mins
Fuel Crisis Spurs Innovation: Zomato Delivery on Horseback Amid Nation ...
heart comment 0
South Korea’s Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency
Forecasting the REIT Sector: A Look Back at 2023 and Ahead to 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Forecasting the REIT Sector: A Look Back at 2023 and Ahead to 2024
Torrent Power Eyes Rs 650 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Torrent Power Eyes Rs 650 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures Issue
Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
57 seconds
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
1 min
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
1 min
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
2 mins
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
2 mins
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
2 mins
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
42 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app