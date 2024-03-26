AMD's Lisa Su to Unveil Future of AI Computing at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei

Lisa Su, chairperson and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), is slated to kick off Computex 2024 with a keynote speech on the future of high-performance computing in the AI era, set for June 3 in Taipei. This announcement positions Su at the forefront of a critical dialogue about the evolution of technology in our increasingly AI-driven world.

Advertisment

Anticipating the Future: High-Performance Computing in the AI Era

At a time when artificial intelligence is becoming a cornerstone of technological advancement, AMD's Lisa Su's keynote at Computex promises to shed light on how the company, alongside its strategic partners, is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. From enhancing data center capabilities to revolutionizing end-user devices, Su's insights are eagerly awaited by industry professionals and tech enthusiasts alike. Notably, the event will also feature speeches from other tech giants' CEOs, such as Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and Intel's Pat Gelsinger, making it a pivotal moment for the future of AI and computing.

The Stage is Set: COMPUTEX 2024 Overview

Advertisment

Computex 2024, under the theme "Connecting AI," is not just about keynote speeches. It's a platform that brings together 1,500 exhibitors in a showcase spanning six major categories: AI computing, advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, sustainability, and innovations. The event, running from June 4-7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall, promises to be a melting pot of ideas and solutions that will drive the next wave of technological evolution.

The Bigger Picture: Implications and Potential Outcomes

The anticipation surrounding Lisa Su's keynote at Computex 2024 goes beyond the event itself. It represents a broader dialogue about the intersection of AI and high-performance computing, with implications that stretch across industries. As AMD and its partners continue to innovate, the advancements discussed could pave the way for new business models, enhanced consumer experiences, and more sustainable technological practices. Su's vision for the future, shared on this global stage, may well inspire a new era of computing.