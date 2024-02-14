AMD Revamps Anti-Lag+: Addressing Anti-Cheat Issues for a Smoother Gaming Experience

February 14, 2024 - AMD prepares to reintroduce their Anti-Lag+ feature, addressing the anti-cheat issues that led to its temporary removal. The company plans to roll out the improved technology for Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon 700M GPUs based on the RDNA3 architecture.

AMD's Anti-Lag+ Rebirth

After a brief hiatus, AMD's Anti-Lag+ technology is primed for a comeback. The feature, designed to minimize input lag in games by optimizing CPU and GPU interactions, was previously disabled due to conflicts with anti-cheat software in popular online games such as CS2, CoD MW2, PUBG, and Apex Legends.

Fixing the Anti-Cheat Hurdle

AMD has been diligently working on resolving these issues, recognizing the importance of fair play and competition in the gaming world. With the upcoming re-release, AMD aims to ensure that Anti-Lag+ operates seamlessly alongside anti-cheat systems, enhancing gaming experiences without raising any red flags.

Broader Implementation and Potential Changes

While the original approach to lag reduction allowed for wider implementation across games compared to Nvidia Reflex's requirement for direct integration by developers, it's still unclear if the revamped Anti-Lag+ will necessitate game developers to implement it themselves to avoid future conflicts with anti-cheat systems.

This potential change could result in more games supporting Anti-Lag+ for AMD users, mirroring Nvidia Reflex support. However, AMD has yet to disclose the specific modifications made to the technology or when it will officially be available.

Meanwhile, the non-plus version of AMD Anti-Lag, which controls the pace of CPU work to prevent it from outpacing the GPU, remains accessible. The Anti-Lag+ feature specifically introduces frame alignment with the game by modifying its DLL files to decrease input latency.

As we eagerly await the return of AMD's Anti-Lag+, gamers can look forward to smoother, more responsive gameplay, further solidifying AMD's commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences.

Note: This article is based on the latest information available as of February 14, 2024. AMD has not provided an official release date or detailed specifics about the changes made to the Anti-Lag+ technology.