AMC Networks Appoints Stephanie Mitchko as Tech Leadership Lynchpin

In a significant move strengthening its technological forefront, AMC Networks has appointed industry veteran Stephanie Mitchko as the Executive Vice President of Global Media Operations and Technology. Mitchko will be reporting directly to CEO Kristin Dolan, reinforcing the strategic technology initiatives within the company. Her wide-ranging responsibilities span overseeing broadcast operations, content delivery, cybersecurity, supply chain, streaming products, and customer service.

Mitchko Spearheads AMC's Data Strategy

Beyond overseeing the technology initiatives, Mitchko will also lead AMC's data strategy—a critical component in the company's growth trajectory. Her appointment comes at a crucial time as the entertainment industry undergoes significant change and evolution, with streaming services taking center stage. Mitchko's expertise in this domain is particularly significant, given AMC's increased focus on its streaming platforms such as AMC+, which experienced a 9% rise in revenues to $142 million in Q3 of 2023. The company also added 100,000 streaming subscribers during this period, ending with a strong 11.1 million customer base.

An Extensive Career in Technology Leadership

Bringing over 20 years of experience from Charter Communications, where she held the position of CTO, along with her stints at Cadent and Cablevision Systems, Mitchko is no stranger to the demands of technology leadership roles. Prior to this appointment, she served as a technology consultant for AMC Networks, which allowed her to gain an intimate understanding of the company's technological environment. This vast experience and deep industry knowledge make her a strategic fit for the global media operations and technology role at AMC.

AMC's Confidence in Mitchko's Abilities

CEO Kristin Dolan expressed her confidence in Mitchko's capabilities, praising her proven leadership and expertise in technology and engineering. Dolan recognized Mitchko's ability to leverage data and advanced operations to drive business success, a trait that will be invaluable as AMC continues to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the entertainment industry. Their previous collaboration at Cablevision further adds to Dolan's faith in Mitchko's abilities. Mitchko, on her part, is enthusiastic about joining AMC Networks and is keen on using technology to enhance value for partners and simplify the customer experience for finding and enjoying television shows and films.