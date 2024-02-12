AMC Networks Agrees to $8.3 Million Settlement in HIDIVE Data Privacy Lawsuit

In a landmark decision that underscores the growing importance of data privacy, AMC Networks, the parent company of anime streaming service HIDIVE, has agreed to pay out $8.3 million to settle a class action lawsuit over unauthorized disclosure of personal information. The settlement, which was reached on February 12, 2024, affects users who registered with HIDIVE between January 18, 2021 and January 10, 2024.

Advertisment

Unauthorized Disclosure of Personal Information

The lawsuit alleged that HIDIVE disclosed personally identifiable information (PII) of registered users to third-party tracking companies without their consent. The disclosed information included names, email addresses, IP addresses, and viewing histories. AMC Networks has denied any wrongdoing, and the court has not made any determination regarding the allegations.

A Hefty Price Tag for Data Violations

Advertisment

Under the terms of the settlement, eligible customers will receive a payment of up to $200 each. In addition, they will also receive a one-week digital subscription to the AMC+ streaming service. The total cost of the settlement, including attorney fees and administrative expenses, is estimated to be $8.3 million.

A Growing Trend of Data Privacy Lawsuits

The HIDIVE settlement comes months after Crunchyroll, another anime streaming service, reached a similar settlement over alleged data violations. The trend towards data privacy lawsuits reflects a growing awareness among consumers of the value of their personal information and the risks associated with its unauthorized disclosure. As streaming services continue to collect and analyze vast amounts of data on their users, they will need to ensure that they are doing so in a transparent and ethical manner in order to maintain the trust of their customers.

In conclusion, the HIDIVE settlement serves as a reminder of the importance of data privacy and the potential consequences of its violation. While AMC Networks has denied any wrongdoing, the settlement sends a clear message that companies must take the protection of their customers' personal information seriously. As the streaming wars continue to heat up, it remains to be seen how companies will balance the need for data with the need for privacy.

Note: The settlement is still subject to court approval. Eligible customers will be notified by mail or email with instructions on how to submit a claim.