Ambarella Reveals Vision and Radar-Based Autonomous Vehicle at CES 2024

In a world where autonomous driving is swiftly becoming the norm, Ambarella, a semiconductor company known for its expertise in camera imagery and computer vision, revealed its latest innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The company unveiled a ‘fully autonomous R&D vehicle’ named EVA, signaling a new direction in the autonomous driving landscape.

A New Approach to Autonomous Driving

Notably, Ambarella’s approach to autonomous driving deviates from the conventional use of LiDAR. Instead, it leans heavily on vision and radar technology, powered by their impressive CVflow 3.0 AI accelerator. This strategic shift not only places a greater emphasis on high performance and energy efficiency but also potentially paves the way for significant reductions in battery size and cost or even drastic increases in electric vehicle range.

On-Road Demonstration

The demonstration consisted of an exciting, if somewhat jerky, test drive in a modified Lexus SUV equipped with a staggering 18 cameras and radars. The vehicle showcased how the AI system proficiently handled a variety of driving situations, maintaining a strict adherence to road regulations throughout.

Progress, But Not Yet Perfect

Despite the impressive technological prowess on display, Ambarella’s autonomous system is not yet ready for consumer adoption. It still requires the driver to remain poised to take control at a moment’s notice. While this indicates a need for further refinement, it’s important to note that the company anticipates their technology will be equipped for more independent driving in the next 2-3 years. However, it will necessitate a vehicle specifically designed to integrate their AI system seamlessly.