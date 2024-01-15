en English
Automotive

Ambarella Reveals Vision and Radar-Based Autonomous Vehicle at CES 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Ambarella Reveals Vision and Radar-Based Autonomous Vehicle at CES 2024

In a world where autonomous driving is swiftly becoming the norm, Ambarella, a semiconductor company known for its expertise in camera imagery and computer vision, revealed its latest innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The company unveiled a ‘fully autonomous R&D vehicle’ named EVA, signaling a new direction in the autonomous driving landscape.

A New Approach to Autonomous Driving

Notably, Ambarella’s approach to autonomous driving deviates from the conventional use of LiDAR. Instead, it leans heavily on vision and radar technology, powered by their impressive CVflow 3.0 AI accelerator. This strategic shift not only places a greater emphasis on high performance and energy efficiency but also potentially paves the way for significant reductions in battery size and cost or even drastic increases in electric vehicle range.

On-Road Demonstration

The demonstration consisted of an exciting, if somewhat jerky, test drive in a modified Lexus SUV equipped with a staggering 18 cameras and radars. The vehicle showcased how the AI system proficiently handled a variety of driving situations, maintaining a strict adherence to road regulations throughout.

Progress, But Not Yet Perfect

Despite the impressive technological prowess on display, Ambarella’s autonomous system is not yet ready for consumer adoption. It still requires the driver to remain poised to take control at a moment’s notice. While this indicates a need for further refinement, it’s important to note that the company anticipates their technology will be equipped for more independent driving in the next 2-3 years. However, it will necessitate a vehicle specifically designed to integrate their AI system seamlessly.

Automotive Tech
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Automotive

