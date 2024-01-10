Amazon’s Sale on Razer Headphone Stand: A Look at Its Features and Alternatives

Amazon has initiated a sale on the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma headphone stand, now retailing at $61.19, marking a significant drop from its regular price of $80. This discount, representing almost 25% off, is the first of its kind on Amazon in over a year for the Mercury white model of this product.

Highlights of the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma

The Razer Base Station V2 Chroma is known for its detachable base and Chroma RGB lighting feature that offers 16.8 million colors. It also boasts a rubber bottom for stability and a connectivity hub that includes two USB 3.1 charging ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The black model of the headphone stand, although usually available for $70, currently maintains its full price.

Alternative Headphone Storage Solutions

For those seeking more affordable headphone storage options, Elevation Lab’s The Anchor headphone hooks present a viable solution. Retailing at $12 on Amazon, these hooks can be conveniently mounted under a desk, thereby offering a space-efficient storage solution.

New Headphone Technology at CES 2024

In related news, CES 2024 has been a platform for the unveiling of innovative headphone technology. Noteworthy among the reveals were Urbanista’s solar charging headphones and earbuds, an improved version of JBL’s smart touchscreen earbud charging case, and the latest offering from Sennheiser, the Momentum 4. More revelations from CES 2024 are available online for tech enthusiasts to explore.