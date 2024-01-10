en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Amazon’s Sale on Razer Headphone Stand: A Look at Its Features and Alternatives

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Amazon’s Sale on Razer Headphone Stand: A Look at Its Features and Alternatives

Amazon has initiated a sale on the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma headphone stand, now retailing at $61.19, marking a significant drop from its regular price of $80. This discount, representing almost 25% off, is the first of its kind on Amazon in over a year for the Mercury white model of this product.

Highlights of the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma

The Razer Base Station V2 Chroma is known for its detachable base and Chroma RGB lighting feature that offers 16.8 million colors. It also boasts a rubber bottom for stability and a connectivity hub that includes two USB 3.1 charging ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The black model of the headphone stand, although usually available for $70, currently maintains its full price.

Alternative Headphone Storage Solutions

For those seeking more affordable headphone storage options, Elevation Lab’s The Anchor headphone hooks present a viable solution. Retailing at $12 on Amazon, these hooks can be conveniently mounted under a desk, thereby offering a space-efficient storage solution.

New Headphone Technology at CES 2024

In related news, CES 2024 has been a platform for the unveiling of innovative headphone technology. Noteworthy among the reveals were Urbanista’s solar charging headphones and earbuds, an improved version of JBL’s smart touchscreen earbud charging case, and the latest offering from Sennheiser, the Momentum 4. More revelations from CES 2024 are available online for tech enthusiasts to explore.

0
Tech
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
51 seconds ago
Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel's 'What If...?'
In an electrifying blend of technology and entertainment, Samsung has unveiled its innovative AI capabilities for its Galaxy mobile phone line, in a teaser campaign on the Sphere’s grand exterior LED display, the Exosphere. This event, occurring in tandem with the CES show, saw Samsung partnering with Marvel Studios’ animated series, ‘What If…?’ Season 2.
Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel's 'What If...?'
SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Successfully Test Direct-to-Device Messaging
5 mins ago
SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Successfully Test Direct-to-Device Messaging
Consumer Electronics Show 2024: A Leap into the Future
6 mins ago
Consumer Electronics Show 2024: A Leap into the Future
2023 Surpasses 2016 as Hottest Year on Record, Edging Near Critical Climate Threshold
3 mins ago
2023 Surpasses 2016 as Hottest Year on Record, Edging Near Critical Climate Threshold
Consumer Electronics Expo 2024: Showcasing the Future of Technology
3 mins ago
Consumer Electronics Expo 2024: Showcasing the Future of Technology
CES 2024: Pre-Order Now - Tech Innovations Ready for Consumers
4 mins ago
CES 2024: Pre-Order Now - Tech Innovations Ready for Consumers
Latest Headlines
World News
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
1 min
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
3 mins
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
5 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
5 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
5 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
6 mins
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
6 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
7 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
8 mins
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app