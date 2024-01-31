Amazon Slashes Prices on Drop Ctrl Gaming Keyboards by Up To 38%

Amazon is breaking the monotony of high-priced gaming gear by offering a significant discount on the Drop Ctrl gaming keyboard, slashing prices by up to 38%. This limited-time offer covers both the barebones unit, which comes without switches and keycaps, and the fully assembled version, complete with a variety of switch options.

The Deal on the Table

The Drop Ctrl keyboard, available in both black and space gray, has seen its price drop from $240 to $149 for the fully assembled version, while the barebones model is now available for $109, down from $170. Prospective buyers, however, should note that not all color and key switch combinations are currently in stock.

And More than Just a Price Drop

More than just a price cut, the Drop Ctrl offers a wealth of features for gamers. Its Tenkeyless (TKL) design omits the numeric keypad, providing a more compact form while maintaining the traditional key layout. Further customization is available with removable keycaps and hot-swappable key switches, both of which are compatible with the standard Cherry MX stem.

But the Drop Ctrl goes beyond just offering customization. It includes RGB lighting for those who like their gaming gear to glow, and a USB-C connection, a must-have in modern gaming setups. Its structure, comprised of an aluminum top and plate-mount stabilizers, offers a robust build, though it misses out on the more advanced cushioned gasket-mount design found in its cousin, the Drop CSTM80.

Alternatives for Those Who Miss the Deal

Given the offer's limited-time nature and the stock's propensity to run dry quickly, some gaming enthusiasts might miss out on this deal. But despair is not. There are still a host of alternatives available, as outlined in a comprehensive guide for the best gaming keyboards. This guide includes options for various budgets and preferences, ensuring that everyone gets a shot at upgrading their gaming experience.