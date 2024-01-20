Amazon Slashes Price of Anker Soundcore H30i Headphones to $30

In an impressive move towards affordability, Anker's Soundcore H30i on-ear wireless headphones are now available on Amazon at a remarkable discount. Originally priced at $40, Amazon has slashed the price to $32. In addition, shoppers can avail of an extra 5% savings by utilizing an on-screen coupon, effectively reducing the final price to a mere $30.

Advertisment

A Limited Time Offer

This significant markdown is not destined to last forever. The duration of these discounts remains unclear, prompting potential buyers to act swiftly to secure this appealing deal. The Soundcore H30i headphones, known for their high-quality audio and sleek design, are among the many wireless headphone deals currently spotlighted by tech product deals curator CNET.

Outstanding Features

Advertisment

The Soundcore H30i headphones are more than just an economical choice. They promise up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge. A quick five-minute charge via USB-C yields an extra four hours of use, ensuring uninterrupted music or podcast listening. Furthermore, these headphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, guaranteeing stable and fast connections.

Customizable and Versatile

These headphones offer customizable EQ settings via the Soundcore app, allowing users to tailor their audio experience to fit their personal preferences. Available in three distinctive colors, including an attractive wine-like red, the Soundcore H30i headphones cater to a wide range of aesthetic tastes. They form part of a broader selection of wireless headphone deals that CNET meticulously covers, providing consumers with a wide array of choices.