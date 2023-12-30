en English
Tech

Amazon Offers Unprecedented Discounts on Tech and Gaming Products Ahead of New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:53 am EST
Amazon Offers Unprecedented Discounts on Tech and Gaming Products Ahead of New Year

As the New Year draws near, Amazon is offering enticing discounts on a vast selection of tech and gaming products, promising up to 30% off on Fire TV streaming devices and as much as 50% off wireless earbuds. Discounts of up to 45% off 4K Ultra HD TV models, and up to 49% off gaming laptops and monitors have also been announced. These discounts are luring avid tech enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike, with the added benefits of expedited shipping for Amazon Prime members, ensuring they receive their items in less than two days.

Highlighting the Best Deals

Among the highlighted deals, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite stands out with a nearly 30% discount. The Meta Quest 2 VR headset, heralded for its immersive gaming experience, is at its lowest price ever. For tablet enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is being offered as a budget-friendly alternative to the Apple iPad.

Other notable discounts include the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones at almost half off, and a 58-Inch Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV at 40% off. The all-new Amazon Echo Buds, known for their impressive sound quality, are available at 30% off. In addition, the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone and the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console are both at their lowest prices ever, making them highly sought-after items this festive season.

Enhancing Audio and Gaming Experience

For those looking to enhance their TV’s audio, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is available for less than $100, offering an affordable solution to elevate your home theater experience. Gamers can also look forward to significant savings on tech products like the Acer Nitro 34” QHD gaming monitor, now priced at $289.99 from its original $362.99. This monitor, featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curved design, is an ideal addition to any gaming setup.

Deep Discounts Across the Board

Amazon’s discounts are not limited to tech and gaming products. The retail giant offers savings on over 1,000 qualifying items, including board games and toys, with savings of up to 75% off. Additional discounts are also available using promotional codes, making Amazon a go-to destination for post-Christmas and New Year shopping.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

