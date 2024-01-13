en English
Business

Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
As the world of technology continually evolves, Amazon offers a deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, reducing the price from $99 to $79, including a 10 percent discount and a $10 coupon. The Apple AirTags have become the go-to for Apple device owners, providing a reliable method to track possessions.

AirTags: The Modern Solution for Tracking Belongings

These neat little devices are Bluetooth trackers that can be attached to personal belongings, from keys to backpacks, leveraging Apple’s Find My network for precise location information. Not only do they feature an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, but they also boast a battery life of about a year before requiring a replacement.

Users can simultaneously track up to 32 items using the Find My app, and conveniently, they can ping the AirTag to emit a sound, aiding in locating the misplaced item within their immediate vicinity. This innovative solution has transformed the way we keep tabs on our possessions, offering unprecedented peace of mind.

Wide-Ranging Implications in the Tech World

This deal is just one highlight in a series of recent tech updates, including social media ad impersonations, fluctuating tech company valuations, and noteworthy developments at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The tech landscape is continually shifting, with companies like Apple and Microsoft in the limelight, the latter briefly overtaking Apple as the most valuable company due to its significant investments in AI.

The focus on these companies at CES 2024 and the rise in counterfeit ads impersonating prominent figures, such as the UK’s Prime Minister, on social networks, underline the extent to which technology permeates our lives. It serves as a reminder that as consumers, staying informed about these developments is paramount.

Business International Relations Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

