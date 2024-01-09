en English
Science & Technology

Amazon Introduces Matter Casting: Revolutionizing Smart Device Interoperability

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting: Revolutionizing Smart Device Interoperability

Amazon has made a significant stride in the digital world by introducing Matter Casting support for their Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices, unveiled at the CES 2024. The tech giant’s new feature is designed to amalgamate the world of smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices by enhancing interoperability, a move that could revolutionize the industry and the way we consume digital content.

Matter Casting: A Leap Forward

Matter, an open-source standard, is designed to bridge the gap between various smart home and IoT devices from different manufacturers. A key aspect of Matter 1.0 specification is Matter Casting, a feature that enables content to be cast directly to supported devices. With this, users with compatible devices can now cast content from iOS and Android streaming apps, like casting a movie from Prime Video to a Fire TV or Echo Show 15. This marks a significant leap in the industry, making it the first instance of Matter Casting.

The Rollout: Echo Show 15 and Beyond

Initially, the Matter Casting feature is available for Echo Show 15 users worldwide, allowing them to cast content from Prime Video. Amazon plans to broaden this functionality to include compatible Fire TV devices in the near future. Additionally, Panasonic smart TVs with built-in Fire TV will also be equipped to support Matter Casting, broadening the user base of this innovative feature.

Future Collaborations and Integrations

Amazon is not stopping at Prime Video. The company has outlined plans to collaborate with other streaming applications, including Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, STARZ, and ZDF, to integrate Matter Casting support later in the year. This initiative is seen as a positive advancement for the industry as it not only promotes open standards but also simplifies the development process for application developers, setting the stage for a more unified and user-friendly smart device ecosystem.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

