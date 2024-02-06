Amazon Echo Show 8 Now Available at a Steep Discount, Bundled with Smart Bulb

The latest iteration of Amazon's popular smart home device, the Echo Show 8, has seen a significant price drop to $90, down from its usual price of $150. This deal matches the lowest price point since the Echo Show 8's launch in September and is available from various retailers including Amazon itself, Target, and Best Buy. Additionally, the Echo Show 8 is being offered in a bundle with a Sengled color smart bulb that aligns with the Matter smart home standard.

An Overview of the New Echo Show 8

The new Echo Show 8 builds upon the features of its second-gen predecessor, maintaining its 1,280 x 800 resolution panel and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. However, it introduces a less pronounced, rounded back design and an edge-to-edge glass front. The camera has been moved to a more central position to enhance video calls. The device now boasts an upgraded octa-core processor for quicker Alexa responses, compatibility with Zigbee and Thread protocols, and a promise of improved sound quality.

Positioning in Amazon's Smart Display Range

While the Echo Show 8 doesn't compete with the deeper bass or sound spaciousness of larger speakers, it carves out a niche for itself as a middle-ground option in Amazon's smart display range. It offers better performance than the smaller Echo Show 5, but remains more affordable and compact than the larger Echo Show 10.

Addressing Privacy Concerns

Although the Echo Show 8 may not entirely assuage privacy concerns, Amazon has included a camera cover and a microphone mute button for users seeking additional security measures. For those heavily reliant on Google services, the Google Nest Hub may be a preferable alternative. However, for users aiming to integrate their smart home with Amazon's assistant, the Echo Show 8 makes a compelling choice.