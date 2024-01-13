en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; UK PM Impersonated on Social Media; Tech Giants Make Waves at CES 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; UK PM Impersonated on Social Media; Tech Giants Make Waves at CES 2024

In a notable move, Amazon is currently offering a substantial deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, marking a 10 percent discount on the original price of $99. This offer is fortified by an additional $10 coupon, which further slashes the price down to a mere $79. These AirTags, slightly larger than a quarter, are designed with precision, aiding Apple device owners in keeping track of their possessions effortlessly.

Apple’s AirTags: An Overview

These Bluetooth trackers, a product of Apple’s innovation, operate in coordination with Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, providing location information rapidly and efficiently. They do not require charging, boasting a life span of about a year before the battery necessitates replacing. Capable of tracking up to 32 items, AirTags carry an IP67 rating, ensuring robust resistance against water and dust.

Social Media: A Breeding Ground for Impersonation

In a startling revelation, a communications firm recently uncovered 143 different ads impersonating the UK Prime Minister on social media in the previous month. This raises serious questions about the security measures in place on these platforms.

Emerging Tech: Vision Pro Headset and CES 2024

The tech landscape continues to evolve, with the new Vision Pro headset requiring a Face ID scan to ensure a precise band fit. Pre-orders for this tech marvel commence on January 19. Meanwhile, the focus at CES 2024 saw giants like Nvidia, LG, Sony, and Samsung making significant announcements, reshaping the technological future.

Market Dynamics: Microsoft and Apple

Adding to the tech narrative, Microsoft momentarily overtook Apple as the most valuable company, sparking a wave of discussions about their investments and advancements in AI. This event also shed light on the implications of the declining iPhone demand in China.

International News: Ukraine and Victoria

On the international front, a historic decision unfolded in Victoria as Robert Farquharson, convicted of murdering his three young sons in 2005, was stripped of the right to his children’s gravesite. Concurrently, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat made a statement on national television regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim about the destruction of 26 Russian helicopters and 12 planes.

0
Crime International Relations Tech
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Public Appeals for Witnesses: A Testament to Community Engagement in Crime Investigations
In a series of recent, unrelated incidents across various locations, local law enforcement agencies are making public appeals for witnesses, demonstrating the pivotal role that community engagement plays in crime investigations. The authorities are seeking individuals who were present at the locations during the time of these incidents, as their testimonies could potentially provide crucial
Public Appeals for Witnesses: A Testament to Community Engagement in Crime Investigations
Healthcare Worker Victim of Brutal Racial Assault in Edinburgh
37 mins ago
Healthcare Worker Victim of Brutal Racial Assault in Edinburgh
India's Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity
38 mins ago
India's Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
9 mins ago
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
28 mins ago
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
Ecuador's Armed Forces Amplify Operations Amid Rising Violence
30 mins ago
Ecuador's Armed Forces Amplify Operations Amid Rising Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
3 mins
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
3 mins
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
3 mins
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
3 mins
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
8 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
9 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
10 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
10 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
51 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app