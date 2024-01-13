Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; UK PM Impersonated on Social Media; Tech Giants Make Waves at CES 2024

In a notable move, Amazon is currently offering a substantial deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, marking a 10 percent discount on the original price of $99. This offer is fortified by an additional $10 coupon, which further slashes the price down to a mere $79. These AirTags, slightly larger than a quarter, are designed with precision, aiding Apple device owners in keeping track of their possessions effortlessly.

Apple’s AirTags: An Overview

These Bluetooth trackers, a product of Apple’s innovation, operate in coordination with Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, providing location information rapidly and efficiently. They do not require charging, boasting a life span of about a year before the battery necessitates replacing. Capable of tracking up to 32 items, AirTags carry an IP67 rating, ensuring robust resistance against water and dust.

Social Media: A Breeding Ground for Impersonation

In a startling revelation, a communications firm recently uncovered 143 different ads impersonating the UK Prime Minister on social media in the previous month. This raises serious questions about the security measures in place on these platforms.

Emerging Tech: Vision Pro Headset and CES 2024

The tech landscape continues to evolve, with the new Vision Pro headset requiring a Face ID scan to ensure a precise band fit. Pre-orders for this tech marvel commence on January 19. Meanwhile, the focus at CES 2024 saw giants like Nvidia, LG, Sony, and Samsung making significant announcements, reshaping the technological future.

Market Dynamics: Microsoft and Apple

Adding to the tech narrative, Microsoft momentarily overtook Apple as the most valuable company, sparking a wave of discussions about their investments and advancements in AI. This event also shed light on the implications of the declining iPhone demand in China.

International News: Ukraine and Victoria

On the international front, a historic decision unfolded in Victoria as Robert Farquharson, convicted of murdering his three young sons in 2005, was stripped of the right to his children’s gravesite. Concurrently, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat made a statement on national television regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim about the destruction of 26 Russian helicopters and 12 planes.