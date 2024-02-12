Amadis Technologies Launches CloudCADI: A Game-Changer in Cloud Cost Management on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

A new era of cloud cost management begins as Amadis Technologies Inc. launches CloudCADI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The innovative solution, designed to help businesses optimize their cloud expenditure, made its debut on February 12, 2024. This strategic move allows clients to harness the power of the Azure cloud platform for seamless deployment and cost management.

Advertisment

CloudCADI: A Game Changer in Cloud FinOps

CloudCADI, a comprehensive cloud FinOps solution, promises to empower organizations by delivering financial prudence and operational control. With its self-service analytics, granular insights, show-back features, and actionable recommendations, the product offers rapid optimization for businesses navigating the complexities of cloud expenses.

A Collaboration for Success

Advertisment

The partnership between Amadis Technologies Inc. and Microsoft Azure has already garnered excitement from industry leaders. Madhu Kumar, CEO of Amadis Technologies, and Jake Zborowski, General Manager of Microsoft Azure, have both expressed their enthusiasm about the benefits CloudCADI brings to the table for cloud cost optimization.

Transforming Cloud Cost Management

CloudCADI's unique features, such as actionable recommendations, chargeback visibility, role-based analytics, and ML-based prediction models, are set to revolutionize the way businesses approach cloud cost management. By simplifying the process and promoting collaboration between engineering, finance, and operations teams, CloudCADI enhances accountability and facilitates informed decision-making.

Customers have praised CloudCADI for its user-friendly interface, non-intrusive nature, and budgeting features. Its availability as an Azure Managed Application ensures automatic updates and seamless integration, making it an attractive option for businesses worldwide.

In conclusion, Amadis Technologies Inc.'s launch of CloudCADI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace marks a significant milestone in the realm of cloud cost management. By providing a comprehensive solution that caters to the financial and operational needs of organizations, Amadis Technologies is poised to become a leader in the Cloud FinOps space, transforming the way businesses manage their cloud costs.