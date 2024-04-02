AltStore to Launch Patreon-Backed Apps in EU, Skirting Apple's Fees Amid DMA Compliance

Apple's recent move to allow sideloading iPhone apps in the European Union (EU) in compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) has paved the way for alternative app marketplaces like AltStore to offer new monetization strategies for developers. Soon, EU users running iOS 17.4 will be able to install Patreon-backed apps through AltStore, bypassing Apple's traditional commission fees. This development comes as AltStore prepares to officially launch in the EU as an App Marketplace, fully aligned with Apple's policies for third-party app stores in the region.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams

AltStore's introduction in the EU represents a significant shift in how apps can be monetized, beyond the confines of Apple's App Store. Developers will now have the opportunity to offer apps backed by Patreon subscriptions, providing an alternative to in-app purchases. This model not only offers developers a direct revenue stream but also fosters a closer connection with their user base. AltStore developer Riley Testut has highlighted that this approach will allow for the monetization of apps and games through Patreon memberships, which could grant users access to special features or content.

Empowering Developers and Users

The AltStore App Marketplace will enable the distribution of apps that may otherwise be subject to Apple's stringent approval process and fee structure. With the implementation of a Core Technology Fee by Apple for apps downloaded over a million times, the AltStore offers a viable alternative for developers to distribute their apps without incurring significant fees. Moreover, the marketplace will provide users access to beta versions of popular apps like the clipboard manager Clip and the Nintendo emulator Delta through Patreon memberships. This approach democratizes app distribution, allowing developers to bypass traditional gatekeepers.