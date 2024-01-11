en English
AI & ML

Altec Lansing and Ai Shark’s Collaboration Sparks Nintendo Switch 2 Release Rumors

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Altec Lansing and Ai Shark’s Collaboration Sparks Nintendo Switch 2 Release Rumors

In a surprising twist of events, tech giant Altec Lansing, in collaboration with Ai Shark, formerly known as Gameshark, has hinted at a potential launch window for the highly coveted Nintendo Switch 2 console. The suggestion was made within the context of an announcement of their partnership to revolutionize the gaming sphere through the development of avant-garde AI technology. The press release fueled speculations around a September 2024 release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, a date that has not been corroborated by Nintendo.

Ai Shark’s Ambitious Launch Plans

According to the communication, Ai Shark’s launch is scheduled to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024. The company is confident of its ability to redefine the gaming landscape with its groundbreaking AI-enhanced technology. However, in subsequent exchanges, a spokesperson from Ai Shark offered a more generalized timeframe of ‘Fall 2024’ for the launch of the much-anticipated console.

Nintendo’s Silence Fuels Speculation

Nintendo, the renowned video game console producer, has not yet made any official pronouncements concerning the release plans for the Switch 2. This silence has given rise to rampant conjectures in the gaming community. Reports suggest that the Switch 2, like its predecessor, will be a handheld/console hybrid, stirring anticipation for an official reveal.

The Fallout of Premature Announcement

The premature mention of a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 by Ai Shark has raised eyebrows in the industry and could potentially lead to internal consequences for the company. It is significant to note that Ai Shark’s software, despite being console agnostic, is not specifically tied to the Switch 2. The software aims to enhance gaming experiences, particularly for casual gamers, by leveraging exclusive XGPT technology and real-time TPU acceleration.

AI & ML Gaming Tech
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

