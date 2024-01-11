en English
Alienware Unveils Revolutionary Gaming Monitors and Peripherals at CES 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Alienware Unveils Revolutionary Gaming Monitors and Peripherals at CES 2024

Alienware, a renowned brand for high-end gaming PCs and accessories, celebrated the new year at CES 2024 by unveiling an array of top-notch products that are set to redefine the gaming landscape. The highlight of the event was the introduction of new QD-OLED monitors and a professional grade wireless mouse and keyboard, both designed with input from professional eSports players.

Revolutionary QD-OLED Monitors

The announcement of the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor and the AW2725DF has generated palpable excitement amongst gaming enthusiasts. Both monitors are poised to drastically enhance gaming visuals, offering an unparalleled gaming experience. Billed as the ‘world’s first’ in certain respects, these monitors are ready for shipping from January 11, 2024. The AW3225QF is priced at 1199.99 USD, while the AW2725DF comes with a price tag of 899.99 USD. The monitors cater to competitive players and content creators alike, boasting features such as a 240Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR technology, and a dedicated console mode.

The Powerhouse of Gaming Peripherals

In addition to the monitors, Alienware also introduced its first-ever competitive gaming peripherals – the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse and Keyboard. Developed in collaboration with Team Liquid, these peripherals prioritize durability, consistency, and ease of use. The mouse features a symmetrical shape for a comfortable grip, weighs less than 60g, and is equipped with an optical sensor with an impressive 26,000 DPI. It offers a polling rate up to 4KHz wirelessly, or 8KHz when connected via USB, and promises responsive magnetic-force keyplates with optical switches. The mouse boasts a battery life of up to 120 hours at a 1KHz polling rate or up to 32 hours at 4KHz.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard, on the other hand, has a 75 percent form factor with custom Alienware Linear Mechanical Switches requiring 40g actuation force. It also supports most 5-pin and 3-pin switches for customization. Both the mouse and the keyboard are set to be available in North America from January 11, with the mouse priced at $149.99 and the keyboard at $199.99.

A New Era in Gaming

With the introduction of these products, Alienware has once again demonstrated its commitment to advancing the gaming industry. The new QD-OLED monitors and gaming peripherals are not just products; they represent a new era in gaming that prioritizes immersive experiences and professional-grade performance. The world of gaming is on the cusp of an exciting transformation, and with Alienware at the helm, the future indeed looks bright.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

